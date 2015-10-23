NEW DELHI Oct 23 Indian rapeseed touched an all-time high for a second day in a row on Friday as demand from traders bolstered futures prices amid lower supplies.

* The most active November rapeseed futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1.07 percent higher at 5,106 rupees ($78.77) per 100 kg. The contract earlier hit a record high of 5,120 rupees.

* The November soybean contract edged 0.30 percent lower to 3,994 rupees per 100 kg, tracking a fall in Malaysian palm oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly 2 percent on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak, amid a stronger ringgit and slow demand.

* At 1235 GMT, the soyoil contract for November delivery was down 0.29 percent at 630.80 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures were up 0.14 percent at 2,770 rupees per 100 kg on festive season demand.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract gained 0.78 percent to 1,424 rupees per 100 kg, while the November wheat futures added 0.06 percent to close at 1,657 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.8217 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)