NEW DELHI Oct 26 Indian oilseeds and soyoil fell on Monday, as summer-sown soybean arrived in the market and prices adjusted after the recent rally in futures prices.

* The most active November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.75 percent lower at 3,964 rupees ($61.08) per 100 kg. Soybean futures have jumped nearly 28 percent in the past two months on concerns over the oilseed's yield.

* India is likely to produce 7.2 million tonnes of soybeans in 2015, a dip of 15.3 percent over the last year, because of patchy rains in the top two producing states, the head of an industry body told Reuters.

* Rapeseed fell and soyoil was down, tracking losses in soybean.

* The November rapeseed futures shed 1.08 percent to close at 5,051 rupees per 100 kg while the soyoil contract for November delivery was down 0.85 percent at 622.30 rupees per 10 kg at 1258 GMT.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures slipped 0.18 percent to 2,756 rupees per 100 kg on ample supplies of the sweetener.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract ended up 0.70 percent at 1,434 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals, while the November wheat futures shed 0.66 percent to close at 1,646 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.8968 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)