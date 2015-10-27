NEW DELHI Oct 27 Indian oilseeds ended lower on Tuesday on continued arrivals of freshly harvested soybean and on profit-booking after the recent rally in futures prices.

* The most active November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.61 percent to 3,940 Indian rupees ($60.65) per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed also tracked losses in soybean, with the November contract sliding 1.9 percent to 4,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are supposed to be lower in both soybean as well as mustard, especially mustard because I think there will be an incremental growth in acreage," said Kishore Narne, associate director (commodity & currency) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

* The soyoil contract for November delivery was up 0.58 percent at 624.10 rupees per 10 kg at 1245 GMT.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures was 0.76 percent higher at 2,770 rupees per 100 kg as festival season demand and expectations of lower sugarcane yield helped sentiment.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract gained 0.91 percent to 1,447 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals, while the November wheat futures edged up 0.24 percent to close at 1,650 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.9621 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)