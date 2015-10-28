NEW DELHI Oct 28 Indian soybean snapped four consecutive sessions of losses on Wednesday on good demand for the oilseed and concerns over output after the country suffered its first back-to-back drought in three decades.

However, the gains were capped on continued arrival of the summer-sown crop in the market.

* The key November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange gained 0.46 percent to 3,958 rupees ($60.94) per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed futures tracked soybean, rising after dipping for two straight sessions with the most active November contract up 0.57 percent at 4,983 rupees per 100 kg. The sowing of the oilseed has begun and markets are likely to take cues from here on.

* The soyoil contract for November delivery edged 0.60 percent higher at 624.90 rupees per 10 kg at 1246 GMT on festive season demand.

SUGAR

* The key December sugar futures was down 0.36 percent at 2,763 rupees per 100 kg as the new crushing season is likely to gather pace next month and the stocks are ample.

* In the next month-and-a-half to two months, sugar futures may see an upside of 2,850 rupees on bullish news, while support is seen at 2,700 rupees, said Subhranil Dey, senior research analyst (agro) at SMC Global Securities.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract was 0.48 percent higher at 1,454 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals, while the November wheat futures slipped 0.06 percent to close at 1,649 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 64.9535 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)