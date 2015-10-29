NEW DELHI Oct 29 Indian soybeans fell on Thursday after local buyers made rare overseas purchases of soymeal, while rapeseed ended lower due to rainfall in the top producing state.

* Indian buyers have contracted to import 7,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified soymeal at around $350 per tonne for the first time in years after prices in the local market spiked due to sharply lower soybean production, dealers told Reuters.

* The key November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.86 percent lower at 3,924 rupees ($60.10) per 100 kg.

* Soybeans will remain bearish for the next one month on supply pressures, sufficient stocks of vegetable oil and low meal exports, said Ritesh Kumar Sahu, an analyst at Angel Commodity Broking.

* The most active November rapeseed contract shed 0.28 percent to 4,969 rupees per 100 kg after rainfall in the western desert state of Rajasthan, the oilseed's top producer.

* The soyoil contract for November delivery slipped 0.21 percent to 625.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1300 GMT.

SUGAR

* Key December sugar futures were 0.11 percent up at 2,778 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The November corn contract gained 0.48 percent to 1,461 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals, while November wheat futures lost 0.55 percent to close at 1,640 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 65.2900 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)