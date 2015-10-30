NEW DELHI Oct 30 Indian soybean ended lower on Friday after domestic buyers made overseas purchases of soymeal, while rapeseed fell after showers in the top producing state of Rajasthan.

* Indian buyers have contracted to import 7,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified soymeal at around $350 per tonne for the first time in years after prices in the local market spiked due to sharply lower soybean production, dealers told Reuters.

* The key November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange slid 2.24 percent to 3,836 rupees ($58.71) per 100 kg.

* The most active November rapeseed contract lost 0.83 percent to 4,928 rupees per 100 kg.

* The soyoil contract for November delivery slipped 0.34 percent to 621.55 rupees per 10 kg at 1340 GMT.

SUGAR

* Key December sugar futures were 0.65 percent down at 2,753 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn contract rose 1.69 percent to 1,461 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals, while November wheat futures edged up 0.12 percent to close at 1,642 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 65.3391 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)