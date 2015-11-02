NEW DELHI Nov 2 Indian soybean fell to its lowest level in three weeks on Monday on steady arrival of the summer-sown crop in the market and on weak export demand for meals.

* News that domestic buyers have contracted to import 7,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified soymeal also contributed to losses.

* The November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down for the third straight session. The contract closed 1.28 percent lower at 3,787 rupees ($57.73) per 100 kg after dropping earlier to 3,776 rupees, its lowest since Oct. 9.

* Rapeseed also closed in the red for a third consecutive session, tracking weak soybean futures. The key November rapeseed futures skid 1.24 percent to 4,867 rupees per 100 kg after dipping to a near-two week low intra-day.

* The soyoil contract for November delivery eased 0.17 percent to 622.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1245 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was down 0.91 percent to 2,723 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking and as the cane crushing session is about to begin.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures dropped 0.73 percent to 1,491 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat futures slipped 0.67 percent to 1,631 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 65.6028 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)