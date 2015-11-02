NEW DELHI Nov 2 Indian soybean fell to its
lowest level in three weeks on Monday on steady arrival of the
summer-sown crop in the market and on weak export demand for
meals.
* News that domestic buyers have contracted to import 7,000
tonnes of non-genetically modified soymeal also contributed to
losses.
* The November soybean futures on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down for the third
straight session. The contract closed 1.28 percent lower at
3,787 rupees ($57.73) per 100 kg after dropping earlier to 3,776
rupees, its lowest since Oct. 9.
* Rapeseed also closed in the red for a third consecutive
session, tracking weak soybean futures. The key November
rapeseed futures skid 1.24 percent to 4,867 rupees per
100 kg after dipping to a near-two week low intra-day.
* The soyoil contract for November delivery eased
0.17 percent to 622.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1245 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active December sugar contract was down
0.91 percent to 2,723 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking and as
the cane crushing session is about to begin.
CORN, WHEAT
* The December corn futures dropped 0.73 percent to
1,491 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat futures
slipped 0.67 percent to 1,631 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 65.6028 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)