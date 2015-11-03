NEW DELHI Nov 3 Soybean futures rose on Tuesday on lower arrivals of the newly-harvested oilseed and yield concerns in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

* The November soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange snapped three sessions of losses to end 3.46 percent higher at 3,918 rupees ($59.62) per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed tracked soybean to end a three-day losing streak, with its key December futures gaining 1.88 percent to 4,938 rupees per 100 kg.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery was up 0.74 percent to 623.25 rupees per 10 kg at 1315 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 1.03 percent higher at 2,750 rupees per 100 kg, aided by festive season demand.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures eased 0.13 percent to 1,489 rupees per 100 kg, while November wheat futures shed 0.49 percent to 1,623 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 65.7169 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)