NEW DELHI Nov 4 Indian soybean gained for the second straight session on Wednesday as lower arrivals of the summer-sown crop and steady demand helped prices.

* The December soybean futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.60 percent higher at 4,021 rupees($61.40)per 100 kg.

* The key December rapeseed futures fell 0.75 percent to 4,901 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking even as the market keenly watches the ongoing sowing season.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery edged up 0.34 percent to 626.10 rupees per 10 kg at 1220 GMT on festive season demand.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 0.40 percent lower at 2,738 rupees per 100 kg as the crushing season is about to begin and supplies of the sweetener are ample.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures jumped 2.15 percent to 1,521 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals. The contract earlier touched 1,529 rupees in trade, its highest level since November 2012.

* The December wheat futures eased 0.30 percent to 1,664 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 65.4929 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)