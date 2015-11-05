NEW DELHI Nov 5 Indian rapeseed rose on Thursday on falling supplies of the oilseed while soybean gained for a third consecutive session on limited arrivals.

* The key December rapeseed futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 2.26 percent higher at 5,012 rupees ($76.23) per 100 kg, even as the market keenly watches the ongoing sowing season.

* The December soybean futures edged up 0.25 percent to 4,031 rupees per 100 kg.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery was down 0.30 percent to 622.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1207 GMT as good stocks of oil hurt futures prices.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 0.55 percent lower at 2,713 rupees per 100 kg as the crushing season is about to begin and on ample supplies of the sweetener.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures ended 0.92 percent up at 1,535 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals and good demand while the November wheat futures fell 0.68 percent to 1,617 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 65.7471 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)