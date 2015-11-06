NEW DELHI Nov 6 Indian oilseeds ended in the red on Friday after trade data showed a slump in oilmeal exports.

* India's exports of oilmeal plunged a record 94.3 percent in October from a year ago, as higher prices prompted key Asian buyers to switch to South American rivals offering a steep discount from Indian prices, trade data showed on Friday.

* Hopes of steady soybean arrival after the harvest and ample stocks of vegetable oils also hurt futures prices with the December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ending down 0.84 percent at 3,997 Indian rupees ($60.68) per 100 kg.

* The key December rapeseed futures eased 0.10 percent to 5,007 rupees per 100 kg, even as the market keenly watches the winter sowing season.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery was down 0.18 percent to 619 rupees per 10 kg at 1252 as good stocks of oil checked a rise in futures prices.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 1.37 percent lower at 2,670 rupees per 100 kg as the cane crushing season is about to begin amid a sugar glut.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures rose 1.82 percent to 1,563 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals and good demand from feed makers. The contract earlier rose to 1,568 rupees, its highest level since July 2012.

* The November wheat futures edged up 0.43 percent to 1,624 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 65.8700 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)