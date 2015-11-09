NEW DELHI Nov 9 Indian soybean fell for a second straight session on Monday as expectations of increased arrivals of the oilseed after a key Hindu festival and weak export demand for meals pressured prices.

* India's exports of oilmeal slumped a record 94.3 percent in October from a year ago, as higher prices prompted key Asian buyers to switch to South American rivals offering a steep discount from Indian prices.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.65 percent at 3,971 rupees ($59.81) per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed also fell for the second consecutive session as prices adjusted after the recent rally and as traders keenly watch the ongoing winter sowing season. Rapeseed futures have surged about 20 percent in the last three months.

* The key December rapeseed futures closed 1.58 percent down at 4,928 rupees per 100 kg.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery was up 0.54 percent at 620.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1303 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 1.28 percent lower at 2,619 rupees per 100 kg as the cane crushing season is about to begin amid a sugar glut.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures dropped 0.90 percent to 1,549 rupees per 100 kg while the November wheat contract eased 0.18 percent to 1,621 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 66.3900 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)