NEW DELHI Nov 17 Indian soybean futures ended higher in choppy trade on Tuesday, marking their second straight session of gains on thin volumes though sluggish export demand for meals weighed on sentiments.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.36 percent to 3,942 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed closed in the red on profit-booking after it gained 2.2 percent in the previous session.

* The key December rapeseed futures fell 0.77 percent to 4,869 rupees per 100 kg.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery was 0.20 percent lower at 604.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT.

* India's vegetable oil imports in October rose 34 percent from a year earlier to a record 1.65 million tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association said on Monday.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was up 0.37 percent at 2,701 rupees per 100 kg on hopes of government incentive to sugar mills and a drop in cane production.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures gained 1.5 percent to close at 1,553 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract ended up 0.43 percent at 1,651 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)