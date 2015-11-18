NEW DELHI Nov 18 Indian soybeans rose for a third straight session on Wednesday due to a drop in production, while rapeseed gained on a delay in the sowing of the oilseed.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 1.5 percent to 4,001 rupees per 100 kg amid aggressive buying.

* The key December rapeseed futures ended 1.23 percent higher at 4,929 rupees per 100 kg.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery was up 0.88 percent at 610 rupees per 10 kg at 1300 GMT, tracking gains in soybean futures.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 0.71 percent lower at 2,673 rupees per 100 kg on profit booking as India announced a new incentive for cane growers but has yet to decide on export subsidy for debt-laden mills.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures gained 0.84 percent to close at 1,566 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract edged up 0.30 percent to 1,656 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)