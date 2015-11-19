NEW DELHI Nov 19 Indian soybean futures snapped three sessions of gains on Thursday in lower volumes due to tepid demand from millers and stockists, while rapeseed dropped on profit-booking with markets keenly following the sowing of the oilseed.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed 0.75 percent lower at 3,971 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key December rapeseed futures fell 0.91 percent to 4,884 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said rapeseed prices would rise if official data from Rajasthan, a key producing state, confirms fears that the oilseed acreage is lower than previous year. Rajasthan is expected to release acreage data in the next couple of days.

* The total area under oilseed cultivation in India is down 42.4 percent from a year earlier, government data released on Nov. 13 showed.

* Rapeseed is the most important winter-sown oilseed and its sowing has been delayed due to higher temperature.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery edged up 0.05 percent to 606.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1256 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was up 0.37 percent at 2,677 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices will remain rangebound for the next one month, tracking international markets, due to ample supplies and lack of export incentives for mills, said Ritesh Kumar Sahu, an analyst with Angel Commodity Broking.

* India announced on Wednesday a new incentive for cane growers but has yet to decide on export subsidy for debt-laden mills.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures gained 0.96 percent to close at 1,581 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract edged up 0.06 percent to 1,657 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)