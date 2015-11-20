NEW DELHI Nov 20 Indian oilseeds fell on Friday after the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd imposed an additional margin of 5 percent on soybean and rapeseed futures. (bit.ly/1T3uCLj) (bit.ly/1PE5LPG)

* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX closed 1.31 percent lower at 3,919 rupees ($59.19) per 100 kg, while the key December rapeseed futures fell 1.62 percent to 4,805 rupees per 100 kg.

* The soyoil contract for December delivery was down 0.05 percent at 607.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1210 GMT as higher imports of cheap foreign vegetable oil continue to boost supplies.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract dropped 0.56 percent to 2,682 rupees per 100 kg amid a supply glut.

* "In the short term we can expect some more fall in sugar prices. It may come down by about 100 rupees in the next one month," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* India this week announced an incentive for cane growers but has yet to decide on export subsidy for debt-laden mills.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures edged up 0.38 percent to 1,587 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract slipped 0.24 percent to 1,653 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.2124 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)