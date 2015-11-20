NEW DELHI Nov 20 Indian oilseeds fell on Friday
after the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd imposed
an additional margin of 5 percent on soybean and rapeseed
futures. (bit.ly/1T3uCLj) (bit.ly/1PE5LPG)
* The December soybean contract on the NCDEX closed
1.31 percent lower at 3,919 rupees ($59.19) per 100 kg, while
the key December rapeseed futures fell 1.62 percent to
4,805 rupees per 100 kg.
* The soyoil contract for December delivery was down
0.05 percent at 607.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1210 GMT as higher
imports of cheap foreign vegetable oil continue to boost
supplies.
SUGAR
* The most active December sugar contract dropped
0.56 percent to 2,682 rupees per 100 kg amid a supply glut.
* "In the short term we can expect some more fall in sugar
prices. It may come down by about 100 rupees in the next one
month," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade
Derivatives and Commodities.
* India this week announced an incentive for cane growers
but has yet to decide on export subsidy for debt-laden mills.
CORN, WHEAT
* The December corn futures edged up 0.38 percent
to 1,587 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract
slipped 0.24 percent to 1,653 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.2124 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)