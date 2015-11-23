NEW DELHI Nov 23 Indian rapeseed futures slumped on Monday after key producer Rajasthan state imposed a ceiling on stocks that dealers and millers can hold, traders said. (bit.ly/1Sela7a)

* An additional margin of 5 percent on soybean and rapeseed futures imposed by the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), and a fall in Malaysian palm oil also pressured oilseed prices. (bit.ly/1T3uCLj) (bit.ly/1PE5LPG)

* The key December rapeseed futures on the NCDEX dropped 3.33 percent to 4,645 rupees ($69.98) per 100 kg, while the December soybean contract fell 2.35 percent to 3,827 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil tracked falls in global markets and losses in soybeans. The December delivery contract was down 0.53 percent at 607 rupees per 10 kg at 1255 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 0.33 percent lower at 2,688 rupees per 100 kg amid a supply glut.

* Analysts expect sugar prices to fall further.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures gained 0.50 percent to close at 1,595 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract slipped 0.12 percent to 1,651 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.3798 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)