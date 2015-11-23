NEW DELHI Nov 23 Indian rapeseed futures
slumped on Monday after key producer Rajasthan state imposed a
ceiling on stocks that dealers and millers can hold, traders
said. (bit.ly/1Sela7a)
* An additional margin of 5 percent on soybean and rapeseed
futures imposed by the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange
Ltd (NCDEX), and a fall in Malaysian palm oil also pressured
oilseed prices. (bit.ly/1T3uCLj) (bit.ly/1PE5LPG)
* The key December rapeseed futures on the NCDEX
dropped 3.33 percent to 4,645 rupees ($69.98) per 100 kg, while
the December soybean contract fell 2.35 percent to 3,827
rupees per 100 kg.
* Soyoil tracked falls in global markets and losses in
soybeans. The December delivery contract was down 0.53
percent at 607 rupees per 10 kg at 1255 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active December sugar contract was 0.33
percent lower at 2,688 rupees per 100 kg amid a supply glut.
* Analysts expect sugar prices to fall further.
CORN, WHEAT
* The December corn futures gained 0.50 percent to
close at 1,595 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat
contract slipped 0.12 percent to 1,651 rupees per 100
kg.
($1 = 66.3798 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)