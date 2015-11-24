NEW DELHI Nov 24 Indian soybeans ended nearly flat and rapeseed edged lower in a volatile session on Tuesday amid expectations that Rajasthan state would raise the ceiling limit on oilseed and oil stocks that dealers and millers can hold.

* The western state of Rajasthan, a key rapeseed producer, imposed a limit on stock holdings on Tuesday, and spot market traders are protesting the order with a two-day strike beginning from Tuesday, market participants said.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd ended up 0.05 percent at 3,829 rupees ($57.72) per 100 kg, while the key December rapeseed futures slipped 0.26 percent to 4,633 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for December delivery was 0.78 percent higher at 605.45 rupees per 10 kg at 1255 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was up 0.11 percent at 2,703 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect sugar prices to fall further.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures dropped 0.31 percent to close at 1,590 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract ended down 0.06 percent at 1,650 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.3335 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)