NEW DELHI Nov 26 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday on short-covering and lower soybean arrivals, while a stock limit imposed on rapeseed by key producer Rajasthan weighed on sentiments.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 1.5 percent to 3,887 rupees ($58.40) per 100 kg, while the key December rapeseed futures ended 1.4 percent higher at 4,699 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for December delivery was trading 1.2 percent up at 617 rupees per 10 kg at 1304 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 0.2 percent lower at 2,675 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures dropped 0.2 percent to close at 1,587 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract rose 0.97 percent to 1,666 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.5600 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)