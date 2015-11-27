NEW DELHI Nov 27 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Friday as investors pared positions ahead of the weekend.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.87 percent at 3,853 rupees ($57.70) per 100 kg, while the key December rapeseed futures slipped 0.30 percent to 4,685 rupees per 100 kg.

* Lower soybean arrivals and traders' reluctance to buy at higher prices are likely to keep the oilseed futures in a range of 3,850 rupees to 4,000 rupees next week, said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice president at Kotak Commodities Services.

* Soyoil for December delivery was down 0.33 percent at 616 rupees per 10 kg at 1319 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was up 0.52 percent at 2,684 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures dropped 0.38 percent to 1,581 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract shed 0.30 percent to close at 1,661 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.7814 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)