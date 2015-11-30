BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
NEW DELHI Nov 30 Indian soybean futures fell for a second successive session on Monday on lean demand from oil mills and weak export prospects for meals.
* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.88 percent at 3,819 rupees ($57.29) per 100 kg.
* The key December rapeseed futures rose 1.34 percent to 4,748 rupees per 100 kg amid lower cultivation of the main winter oilseed.
* India's farmers have so far planted rapeseed on 4.93 million hectares, down 15.3 percent from a year earlier, as the first back to back drought in three decades has drained the soil of precious moisture, government data shows.
* Soyoil for December delivery was down 0.27 percent at 616.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1251 GMT, tracking weak Malaysian palm oil futures.
SUGAR
* The most active December sugar contract was 1.12 percent higher at 2,700 rupees per 100 kg on demand for the sweetener and as mill are exporting, traders said.
* Sugar prices are consolidating and could trade in the range of 2,650 rupees to 2,750 rupees this week, said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
CORN, WHEAT
* The December corn futures dropped 2.2 percent to 1,546 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract shed 0.06 percent to close at 1,660 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.6598 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
SEOUL South Korea's liberal leader Moon Jae-in will take the oath of office as president on Wednesday, tasked with navigating the country out of rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme and the risk of a rift with the United States.