NEW DELHI Nov 30 Indian soybean futures fell for a second successive session on Monday on lean demand from oil mills and weak export prospects for meals.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.88 percent at 3,819 rupees ($57.29) per 100 kg.

* The key December rapeseed futures rose 1.34 percent to 4,748 rupees per 100 kg amid lower cultivation of the main winter oilseed.

* India's farmers have so far planted rapeseed on 4.93 million hectares, down 15.3 percent from a year earlier, as the first back to back drought in three decades has drained the soil of precious moisture, government data shows.

* Soyoil for December delivery was down 0.27 percent at 616.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1251 GMT, tracking weak Malaysian palm oil futures.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 1.12 percent higher at 2,700 rupees per 100 kg on demand for the sweetener and as mill are exporting, traders said.

* Sugar prices are consolidating and could trade in the range of 2,650 rupees to 2,750 rupees this week, said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures dropped 2.2 percent to 1,546 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract shed 0.06 percent to close at 1,660 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.6598 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)