NEW DELHI Dec 1 Indian soybean futures fell for a third straight session on Tuesday as traders refrained from aggressive buying on fears Maharashtra state may put a cap on stocks that dealers and millers can hold.

* The western state of Maharashtra, a leading producer of soybeans, allows wholesalers to stock up to 2,000 tonnes.(bit.ly/1IlPdJV)

* Rajasthan, a key rapeseed producing state, last month imposed a ceiling on stocks that dealers and millers can hold. (bit.ly/1Sela7a)

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.29 percent to 3,808 rupees ($57.26) per 100 kg.

* The key December rapeseed futures rose 0.86 percent to 4,789 rupees per 100 kg on hopes of a rise in demand during the winter season, and due to a fall in acreage of the oilseed.

* India's farmers have so far planted rapeseed on 4.93 million hectares, down 15.3 percent from a year earlier, as the first back to back drought in three decades has drained the soil of precious moisture, government data shows.

* Soyoil for December delivery was up 0.44 percent at 621.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1257 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was 0.74 percent higher at 2,723 rupees per 100 kg on expectation of lower sugar output.

* Sugar prices are expected to touch a high of 2,780 rupees in the next 10-15 days on the rupee's fall and a drop in cane production in Maharashtra, said Anuj Gupta, assistant vice president (research) at Angel Commodity Broking.

* Export demand will also support the prices, Gupta added.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures dropped 0.26 percent to 1,542 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract added 0.30 percent to close at 1,665 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 66.5008 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)