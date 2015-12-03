NEW DELHI Dec 3 Indian soybean futures fell for
a fifth straight session on Thursday as poor demand due to fears
of an imposition of higher cap on stocks maintained by dealers
and millers continued to weigh on sentiment.
* The western state of Maharashtra, a leading producer of
soybeans, allows wholesalers to stock up to 2,000 tonnes.(bit.ly/1IlPdJV)
* Weak export demand for soymeal also kept millers away from
soybeans.
* The December soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slumped 1.9 percent to 3,680
rupees per 100 kg.
* Rapeseed futures tracked soybeans, falling for a second
consecutive session with the December futures down 0.8
percent at 4,725 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soyoil for December delivery was up 0.2 percent at
624.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1245 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active December sugar contract was down
0.5 percent at 2,737 rupees per 100 kg after three sessions of
gains.
CORN, WHEAT
* The December corn futures gained 0.13 percent to
end at 1,558 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat
contract shed 0.12 percent to close at 1,665 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)