NEW DELHI Dec 3 Indian soybean futures fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday as poor demand due to fears of an imposition of higher cap on stocks maintained by dealers and millers continued to weigh on sentiment.

* The western state of Maharashtra, a leading producer of soybeans, allows wholesalers to stock up to 2,000 tonnes.(bit.ly/1IlPdJV)

* Weak export demand for soymeal also kept millers away from soybeans.

* The December soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slumped 1.9 percent to 3,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed futures tracked soybeans, falling for a second consecutive session with the December futures down 0.8 percent at 4,725 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for December delivery was up 0.2 percent at 624.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1245 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active December sugar contract was down 0.5 percent at 2,737 rupees per 100 kg after three sessions of gains.

CORN, WHEAT

* The December corn futures gained 0.13 percent to end at 1,558 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract shed 0.12 percent to close at 1,665 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)