NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian soybean rose on Monday, snapping a six-session losing streak on buying support at lower prices and rising spot rates.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.6 percent higher at 3,832 rupees per 100 kg.

* The January rapeseed futures slipped 0.06 percent to 4,852 rupees per 100 kg on delivery pressure.

* Soyoil for December delivery was up 1.7 percent at 641.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1240 GMT on good demand for the cooking ingredient.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 2.3 percent higher at 2,999 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower production of the sweetener.

* "Sugar futures are likely to rise to 3,100 rupees in the next one week and may touch 3,200 rupees in one month because of export optimism in India and global sugar deficit," said Subhranil Dey, senior research analyst (agro) at SMC Global Securities.

CORN, WHEAT

* December corn futures shed 0.97 percent to end at 1,525 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract ended almost flat at 1,655 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)