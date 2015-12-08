NEW DELHI Dec 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil fell on Tuesday, tracking losses in international markets and weak crude oil prices.

* U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday for the first time in six sessions, and oil plunged to its lowest level in nearly seven years.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.2 percent lower at 3,786 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Market will remain sideways to weak because demand is weak for soybean meal shipments," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. "For the next one to two weeks, soybean will trade in the range of 3,600 rupees to 3850-3,900 rupees."

* The January rapeseed futures dropped 0.78 percent to 4,814 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil for December delivery was down 0.67 percent to 633.65 rupees per 10 kg at 1310 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.3 percent lower at 2,975 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said the overall trend for sugar remained bullish as domestic production of the sweetener is likely to be lower while rains in Brazil could also hit South American countries' exports.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures gained 0.52 percent to end at 1,559 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract edged 0.36 percent higher to 1,661 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)