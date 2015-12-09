NEW DELHI Dec 9 Indian soybean closed lower for the second straight session on Wednesday on hopes of increased arrivals and weak export demand for soymeal.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) slipped 0.29 percent to 3,775 rupees ($56.47) per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed fell for a sixth straight day even as the losses were capped by a 11 percent fall in the sowing of the main winter oilseed compared to last year.

* The January rapeseed futures dropped 0.64 percent to 4,783 rupees per 100 kg, tracking losses in soybean.

* Rapeseed will trade with a "sideways to downward bias" in the next one week because the focus has shifted to the new season and the stock in NCDEX warehouses is putting pressure on futures prices, said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice president at Kotak Commodities Services.

* Soyoil for January delivery was down 0.32 percent to 632.45 rupees per 10 kg at 1322 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.97 percent higher at 3,005 rupees per 100 kg as production of the sweetener is expected to be lower.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures fell 1.09 percent to 1,542 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract shed 0.54 percent to close at 1,652 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.8457 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)