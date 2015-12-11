NEW DELHI Dec 11 Indian rapeseed fell for an eighth consecutive session on Friday as traders shed their long positions on lean demand because of a cap on how much of the oilseed's stock can be held.

* The January rapeseed futures on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.73 percent lower at 4,650 rupees ($69.43) per 100 kg.

* The January soybean contract edged up 0.21 percent to 3,729 rupees per 100 kg as demand remained thin due to higher prices.

* Soyoil for January delivery was 0.83 percent higher at 636.10 rupees per 10 kg at 1255 GMT as lower crushing of soybean supported prices.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.34 percent to 2,976 rupees per 100 kg as the production of the sweetener is likely to fall.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures shed 0.26 percent to end at 1,536 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract gained 0.72 percent to 1,672 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.9727 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)