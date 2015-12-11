NEW DELHI Dec 11 Indian rapeseed fell for an
eighth consecutive session on Friday as traders shed their long
positions on lean demand because of a cap on how much of the
oilseed's stock can be held.
* The January rapeseed futures on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.73 percent lower at
4,650 rupees ($69.43) per 100 kg.
* The January soybean contract edged up 0.21 percent
to 3,729 rupees per 100 kg as demand remained thin due to higher
prices.
* Soyoil for January delivery was 0.83 percent
higher at 636.10 rupees per 10 kg at 1255 GMT as lower crushing
of soybean supported prices.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.34
percent to 2,976 rupees per 100 kg as the production of the
sweetener is likely to fall.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures shed 0.26 percent to end at
1,536 rupees per 100 kg, while the December wheat contract
gained 0.72 percent to 1,672 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.9727 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)