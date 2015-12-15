NEW DELHI Dec 15 Indian rapeseed fell for a
tenth straight session on weak demand as key producing Rajasthan
state has a ceiling on the stock dealers can hold, while
delivery pressure ahead of the expiry of the December contract
also weighed.
* The January rapeseed futures on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 2.5 percent lower at
4,452 rupees ($66.53) per 100 kg.
* "It might come to 4,300 levels, even below 4,300 rupees
till the expiry of the December contract," said Chowda Reddy,
assistant vice-president at Inditrade Derivatives and
Commodities.
* The January soybean contract dropped 1.1 percent
to 3,738 rupees per 100 kg as crushing of the oilseed is limited
due to weak export demand for soymeal.
* Soyoil for January delivery was down 0.96 percent
to 627.30 rupees per 10 kg at 1233 GMT, tracking soybean.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.29
percent lower at 3,043 rupees per 100 kg on profit booking and
lean demand in the spot market.
* Sugar prices have surged more than 6 percent so far this
month as of Monday's close.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures gained 0.40 percent to close
at 1,490 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract
slipped 0.06 percent to 1,710 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.9156 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)