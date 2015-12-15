NEW DELHI Dec 15 Indian rapeseed fell for a tenth straight session on weak demand as key producing Rajasthan state has a ceiling on the stock dealers can hold, while delivery pressure ahead of the expiry of the December contract also weighed.

* The January rapeseed futures on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 2.5 percent lower at 4,452 rupees ($66.53) per 100 kg.

* "It might come to 4,300 levels, even below 4,300 rupees till the expiry of the December contract," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The January soybean contract dropped 1.1 percent to 3,738 rupees per 100 kg as crushing of the oilseed is limited due to weak export demand for soymeal.

* Soyoil for January delivery was down 0.96 percent to 627.30 rupees per 10 kg at 1233 GMT, tracking soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.29 percent lower at 3,043 rupees per 100 kg on profit booking and lean demand in the spot market.

* Sugar prices have surged more than 6 percent so far this month as of Monday's close.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures gained 0.40 percent to close at 1,490 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract slipped 0.06 percent to 1,710 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.9156 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)