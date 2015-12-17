NEW DELHI Dec 17 Indian soybean fell for the third straight session on Thursday on lean demand due to weak soymeal exports and as millers stayed away from buying at high prices.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.76 percent to 3,655 rupees ($55.06) per 100 kg.

* The January rapeseed futures ended 1.02 percent lower at 4,473 rupees per 100 kg as demand for the oilseed remained low due to a stock limit in key producing Rajasthan state.

* Soyoil for January delivery was down 0.93 percent to 614.75 rupees per 10 kg at 1219 GMT, tracking losses in global markets.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.07 percent lower at 3,039 rupees per 100 kg on thin demand in the spot market.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures gained 0.27 percent to close at 1,483 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract rose 0.18 percent to 1,705 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.3795 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)