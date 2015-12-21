NEW DELHI Dec 21 Indian soybeans rose for a second straight session on Monday on tight supplies, while gains in global markets also boosted futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near three-month high, as a weaker ringgit and concerns that drier weather could curb output boosted prices.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 0.90 percent higher at 3,826 rupees ($57.69) per 100 kg.

* January rapeseed futures fell 0.64 percent to 4,531 rupees per 100 kg on lean demand, while soyoil for January delivery was up 0.54 percent at 620.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1225 GMT on tight supplies and good demand.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.16 percent at 3,050 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking.

* As of Friday's close, the contract had gained more than 6 percent so far in December.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures dropped 0.93 percent to close at 1,496 rupees per 100 kg on thin demand, while the January wheat contract edged up 0.24 percent to 1,706 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.3241 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)