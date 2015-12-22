NEW DELHI Dec 22 Indian soybean futures edged down on Tuesday, snapping a two-session winning streak as traders booked profit, while rapeseed rose on good demand.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.16 percent to 3,820 rupees ($57.62) per 100 kg.

* January rapeseed futures ended 1.68 percent higher at 4,607 rupees per 100 kg.

* January soyoil futures were up 0.41 percent at 622.30 rupees per 10 kg at 1201 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.46 percent at 3,040 rupees per 100 kg on thin demand and higher supplies from mills.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures dropped 0.94 percent to 1,482 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract shed 0.18 percent to close at 1,703 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.2971 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)