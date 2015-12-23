MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian sugar futures rose on
Wednesday following gains in overseas markets and on concerns
over production as the first back-to-back drought in nearly
three decades hit cane plantation in the top producing western
state of Maharashtra.
* At 12:09 GMT, the most active March sugar contract
on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33
percent at 3,042 rupees ($45.98) per 100 kg.
* After a string of bumper harvests created an Indian sugar
glut, drought could cut supply in the marketing year that
started on Oct 1. and there is a risk production will drop below
consumption for the first time in seven years in the 2016/17
season.
OILSEEDS, SOYOIL
Indian soybean futures edged down on sluggish export demand
for soymeal, while rapeseed and soyoil eased on a stronger
rupee.
* A stronger rupee makes imports of edible oil cheaper and
also trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on
Wednesday.
* The January soybean contract slipped 0.34 percent
to 3,807 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed futures
ended 0.61 percent lower at 4,579 rupees per 100 kg.
* January soyoil futures were down 0.03 percent at
622.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1201 GMT.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures rose 1 percent to 1,497
rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract shed
0.24 percent to close at 1,699 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.1662 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)