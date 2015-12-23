MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian sugar futures rose on Wednesday following gains in overseas markets and on concerns over production as the first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades hit cane plantation in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.

* At 12:09 GMT, the most active March sugar contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent at 3,042 rupees ($45.98) per 100 kg.

* After a string of bumper harvests created an Indian sugar glut, drought could cut supply in the marketing year that started on Oct 1. and there is a risk production will drop below consumption for the first time in seven years in the 2016/17 season.

OILSEEDS, SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures edged down on sluggish export demand for soymeal, while rapeseed and soyoil eased on a stronger rupee.

* A stronger rupee makes imports of edible oil cheaper and also trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday.

* The January soybean contract slipped 0.34 percent to 3,807 rupees per 100 kg, while January rapeseed futures ended 0.61 percent lower at 4,579 rupees per 100 kg.

* January soyoil futures were down 0.03 percent at 622.40 rupees per 10 kg at 1201 GMT.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures rose 1 percent to 1,497 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract shed 0.24 percent to close at 1,699 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.1662 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)