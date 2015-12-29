NEW DELHI Dec 29 Indian rapeseed futures fell for the third straight session on Tuesday on thin demand for the oilseed, while soybean gained on short-covering.

* The January rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 2.48 percent lower at 4,293 rupees ($64.70) per 100 kg.

* The January soybean futures rose 0.68 percent to 3,714 rupees per 100 kg. Gains in international markets also helped sentiment.

* January soyoil futures were up 0.78 percent to 620 rupees per 10 kg at 1233 GMT on expectations of good demand from millers.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.19 percent to 3,132 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures fell 1.26 percent to 1,493 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract shed 0.06 percent to close at 1,691 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.3503 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)