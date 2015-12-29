NEW DELHI Dec 29 Indian rapeseed futures fell
for the third straight session on Tuesday on thin demand for the
oilseed, while soybean gained on short-covering.
* The January rapeseed contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 2.48 percent lower at
4,293 rupees ($64.70) per 100 kg.
* The January soybean futures rose 0.68 percent to
3,714 rupees per 100 kg. Gains in international markets also
helped sentiment.
* January soyoil futures were up 0.78 percent to 620
rupees per 10 kg at 1233 GMT on expectations of good demand from
millers.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.19
percent to 3,132 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures fell 1.26 percent to 1,493
rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract shed
0.06 percent to close at 1,691 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.3503 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)