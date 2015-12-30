NEW DELHI Dec 30 Indian oilseeds ended lower on Wednesday as lack of demand and weak export orders for oilmeals hurt sentiment.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.48 percent to 3,696 rupees ($55.74) per 100 kg.

* January rapeseed futures fell for the fourth consecutive session, ending down 1.51 percent at 4,228 rupees per 100 kg.

* January soyoil futures were down 0.39 percent to 619 rupees per 10 kg at 1223 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was up 1.56 percent to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower production of the sweetener after India's first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades wilted the cane crop.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures edged 0.20 percent higher to 1,496 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract shed 0.47 percent to close at 1,683 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.3102 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)