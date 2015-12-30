NEW DELHI Dec 30 Indian oilseeds ended lower on
Wednesday as lack of demand and weak export orders for oilmeals
hurt sentiment.
* The January soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.48 percent to 3,696
rupees ($55.74) per 100 kg.
* January rapeseed futures fell for the fourth
consecutive session, ending down 1.51 percent at 4,228 rupees
per 100 kg.
* January soyoil futures were down 0.39 percent to
619 rupees per 10 kg at 1223 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was up 1.56
percent to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower
production of the sweetener after India's first back-to-back
drought in nearly three decades wilted the cane crop.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures edged 0.20 percent higher to
1,496 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract
shed 0.47 percent to close at 1,683 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.3102 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)