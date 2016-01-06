Jan 6 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday ahead of the expiry of the January contract, while rapeseed dropped on weak demand.

* Weakness in international markets also weighed on sentiment.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended down 1.6 percent at 3,595 rupees ($53.80) per 100 kg.

* January rapeseed futures fell 1.1 percent to 4,220 rupees per 100 kg.

* January soyoil futures were down 0.88 percent at 604.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1222 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.31 percent at 3,199 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower production of the sweetener.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures edged down 0.20 percent to 1,486 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract shed 0.06 percent to close at 1,677 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.8180 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)