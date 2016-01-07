BRIEF-Bambino Agro Industries suspects issues with malfunctioning of IT infrastructure
* Says suspecting issues with our malfunctioning of IT infrastructure since morning
NEW DELHI Jan 7 India soybean rose on Thursday on short covering while soyoil gained due to tight supplies.
* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange snapped two sessions of losses, ending 1.25 percent higher at 3,640 rupees ($54.41) per 100 kg.
* January rapeseed futures gained 0.52 percent to 4,242 rupees per 100 kg. Traders said rapeseed might trade in a narrow range until the arrival of the new crop in March.
* January soyoil futures were up 0.42 percent at 604.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1308 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.63 percent higher at 3,208 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower production of the sweetener.
* Fundamentals are bullish and prices could touch 3,500 rupees by May, said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures shed 0.27 percent to close at 1,482 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract slipped 0.30 percent to 1,672 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.9056 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
