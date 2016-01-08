BRIEF-Ajanta Soya says there was fire accident in co's Rajasthan plant on May 14
* Says there was fire accident in co's plant in Rajasthan on May 14
NEW DELHI Jan 8 Indian soybean futures edged lower on Friday due to weak demand and profit-taking, while rapeseed rose on short covering.
* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.27 percent at 3,630 rupees ($54.46) per 100 kg.
* January rapeseed futures rose for the second successive session, ending 1.86 percent higher at 4,321 rupees per 100 kg.
* January soyoil futures were down 0.74 percent at 602.05 rupees per 10 kg at 1204 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.16 percent down at 3,211 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* January corn futures dropped 0.88 percent to 1,469 rupees per 100 kg after India decided to allow duty-free imports of half a million tonnes of corn.
* The January wheat contract slipped 0.06 percent to 1,671 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.6596 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says there was fire accident in co's plant in Rajasthan on May 14
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% (May 12) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------------