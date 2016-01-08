NEW DELHI Jan 8 Indian soybean futures edged lower on Friday due to weak demand and profit-taking, while rapeseed rose on short covering.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.27 percent at 3,630 rupees ($54.46) per 100 kg.

* January rapeseed futures rose for the second successive session, ending 1.86 percent higher at 4,321 rupees per 100 kg.

* January soyoil futures were down 0.74 percent at 602.05 rupees per 10 kg at 1204 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.16 percent down at 3,211 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures dropped 0.88 percent to 1,469 rupees per 100 kg after India decided to allow duty-free imports of half a million tonnes of corn.

* The January wheat contract slipped 0.06 percent to 1,671 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.6596 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)