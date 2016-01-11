NEW DELHI Jan 11 Indian soybean futures ended lower on Monday ahead of the expiry of the January contract, while lower demand from millers also weighed on sentiment.

* The January soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.96 percent at 3,595 rupees ($53.83) per 100 kg.

* Demand for rapeseed boosted January futures, which rose 2.43 percent to 4,426 rupees per 100 kg. The contract touched 4,440 rupees earlier in the session, its highest since Dec. 28.

* January soyoil futures were down 0.05 percent at 603 rupees per 10 kg at 1233 GMT, tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil futures.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.53 percent lower at 3,181 rupees per 100 kg on weak demand.

CORN, WHEAT

* January corn futures shed 0.54 percent to 1,461 rupees per 100 kg, while the January wheat contract dropped 1.62 percent on thin demand to close at 1,644 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.7812 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)