MEDIA-India's Vedant Fashions may sell 15 pct stake to L Catterton, Kedaara Capital - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
NEW DELHI Jan 12 Indian soybean and soyoil edged lower tracking weak international markets, while rapeseed gained on buying.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday as global crude oil prices tumbled to 12-year lows this week, with declining production data from a government body doing little to boost market sentiment.
* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.05 percent to 3,720 rupees ($55.64) per 100 kg.
* The key April rapeseed futures rose 0.76 percent to 4,126 rupees per 100 kg.
* February soyoil futures were down 0.52 percent to 592.15 rupees per 10 kg at 1303 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.03 percent lower at 3,178 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* February corn futures gained 0.27 percent to close at 1,492 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract dropped 0.83 percent to close at 1,675 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.8629 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Corn rises to highest since May 10, soybeans extend gains * Wet, cold weather seen delaying U.S. Midwest fieldwork * Wheat hits 2-week high on strong demand for U.S. cargoes (Recasts with corn, adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 22 Chicago corn futures rose for a second straight session on Monday, climbing to their highest since May 10, while soybeans gained more ground with cold and wet weather expected to delay planting in parts of the U.