NEW DELHI Jan 12 Indian soybean and soyoil edged lower tracking weak international markets, while rapeseed gained on buying.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday as global crude oil prices tumbled to 12-year lows this week, with declining production data from a government body doing little to boost market sentiment.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.05 percent to 3,720 rupees ($55.64) per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed futures rose 0.76 percent to 4,126 rupees per 100 kg.

* February soyoil futures were down 0.52 percent to 592.15 rupees per 10 kg at 1303 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.03 percent lower at 3,178 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures gained 0.27 percent to close at 1,492 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract dropped 0.83 percent to close at 1,675 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.8629 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)