NEW DELHI Jan 13 Indian soybean and soyoil rose
on Wednesday on steady demand and especially after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its soybean
production view.
U.S. prices rallied after the USDA slashed its soybean
estimates and Indian futures typically track international
prices.
* The February soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 2.1 percent to 3,798
rupees ($56.84) per 100 kg.
* The key April rapeseed futures edged 0.34 percent
higher to 4,140 rupees per 100 kg. Traders said rapeseed futures
will remain range-bound till the arrival of new crop in March.
* February soyoil futures were up 1.12 percent to
600.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1315 GMT, tracking gains in soybean.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.62
percent at 3,223 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower
production of the sweetener.
* Farmers from the leading sugar-growing state, Maharashtra,
are being forced to replace cane with less water-intensive
crops, as a drought forces authorities to hold back water from
dams.
CORN, WHEAT
* February corn futures fell 1.01 percent to close
at 1,477 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
ended up 0.30 percent to close at 1,680 rupees per 100
kg.
($1 = 66.8192 rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)