NEW DELHI Jan 13 Indian soybean and soyoil rose on Wednesday on steady demand and especially after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its soybean production view.

U.S. prices rallied after the USDA slashed its soybean estimates and Indian futures typically track international prices.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 2.1 percent to 3,798 rupees ($56.84) per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed futures edged 0.34 percent higher to 4,140 rupees per 100 kg. Traders said rapeseed futures will remain range-bound till the arrival of new crop in March.

* February soyoil futures were up 1.12 percent to 600.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1315 GMT, tracking gains in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.62 percent at 3,223 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower production of the sweetener.

* Farmers from the leading sugar-growing state, Maharashtra, are being forced to replace cane with less water-intensive crops, as a drought forces authorities to hold back water from dams.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures fell 1.01 percent to close at 1,477 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract ended up 0.30 percent to close at 1,680 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 66.8192 rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)