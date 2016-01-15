NEW DELHI Jan 15 Indian soybean ended in the red for the second straight session because of lean demand, while rapeseed fell due to higher-than-expected sowing of the oilseed.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange shed 0.76 percent to close at 3,764 rupees ($55.57)per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed futures lost 1.06 percent to end at 4,105 rupees per 100 kg. The acreage of rapeseed, the main oilseed with the highest oil content, is down 3.3 percent but is still higher than what some traders and analysts were expecting.

* February soyoil futures were down 0.25 percent at 602 rupees per 10 kg at 1301 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 1.58 percent higher at 3,277 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower production of the sweetener.

* Farmers in the country's top sugar growing state of Maharashtra are being forced to replace cane with less water-intensive crops, as a drought forces authorities to hold back water from dams.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures gained 0.68 percent to close at 1,476 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract edged 0.18 percent up to 1,685 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.7350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)