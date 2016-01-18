NEW DELHI Jan 18 Indian oilseeds edged up on Monday after trading rangebound for most part of the session, while sugar fell on profit-booking.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 0.77 percent to close at 3,793 rupees ($56.06) per 100 kg. Futures tracked spot prices, which rose on lower supplies.

* The key April rapeseed contract edged up 0.24 percent to 4,115 rupees per 100 kg. Traders expect prices to remain in a range until new crop arrives in March.

* February soyoil futures were 0.47 percent higher at 604.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1243 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.46 percent lower at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices may get support at 3,100 rupees and touch 3,400-3450 rupees in one month, said Subhranil Dey, a senior research analyst (agro) with SMC Global Securities.

* The overall trend for sugar remains bullish due to lower cane production, Dey added.

* Farmers in Maharashtra state are being forced to replace cane with less water-intensive crops, as a drought forces authorities to hold back water from dams, Reuters reported earlier this month.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures shed 0.27 percent to close at 1,472 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract rose 0.65 percent to 1,696 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.6593 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)