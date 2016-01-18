NEW DELHI Jan 18 Indian oilseeds edged up on
Monday after trading rangebound for most part of the session,
while sugar fell on profit-booking.
* The February soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 0.77 percent to close at
3,793 rupees ($56.06) per 100 kg. Futures tracked spot prices,
which rose on lower supplies.
* The key April rapeseed contract edged up 0.24
percent to 4,115 rupees per 100 kg. Traders expect prices to
remain in a range until new crop arrives in March.
* February soyoil futures were 0.47 percent higher
at 604.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1243 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.46
percent lower at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar prices may get support at 3,100 rupees and touch
3,400-3450 rupees in one month, said Subhranil Dey, a senior
research analyst (agro) with SMC Global Securities.
* The overall trend for sugar remains bullish due to lower
cane production, Dey added.
* Farmers in Maharashtra state are being forced to replace
cane with less water-intensive crops, as a drought forces
authorities to hold back water from dams, Reuters reported
earlier this month.
CORN, WHEAT
* February corn futures shed 0.27 percent to close
at 1,472 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
rose 0.65 percent to 1,696 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.6593 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)