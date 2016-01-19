NEW DELHI Jan 19 Indian soybean futures rose
for a second straight session on Tuesday on strong demand of the
oilseed from millers, while rapeseed fell on
better-than-expected production estimates from a key growing
state, traders said.
* The February soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 1.45 percent higher at
3,848 rupees ($56.93) per 100 kg.
* The key April rapeseed contract lost 1.36 percent
to end at 4,059 rupees per 100 kg. Traders said surprisingly
high production estimates from the key producing Rajasthan state
pressured prices.
* February soyoil futures were 0.35 percent higher
at 607.55 rupees per 10 kg at 1310 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.86
percent lower at 3,224 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian sugar mills have contracted to export 900,000
tonnes of the sweetener so far in the 2015/16 marketing season
as factories in the world's second biggest producer try to trim
their inventories, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.
CORN, WHEAT
* February corn futures fell 0.68 percent to 1,462
rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
slipped 0.12 percent to 1,694 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.5938 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)