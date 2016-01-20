NEW DELHI Jan 20 Indian soybean futures fell on
Wednesday on profit-taking, snapping a two-day winning streak,
while rapeseed eased on lack of demand and estimates of a rise
in output in the country's top producing state.
* The February soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 1.04 percent to 3,808
Indian rupees ($56.00) per 100 kg.
* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.15 percent
lower at 4,053 rupees per 100 kg. The oilseed's output in
Rajasthan state will rise more than a fifth this year, according
to a government estimate.
* February soyoil futures were down 0.39 percent to
605.95 rupees per 10 kg at 1251 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract fell 0.25
percent to 3,187 rupees per 100 kg, tracking a decline in spot
prices, which were weak due to thin demand.
CORN, WHEAT
* February corn futures slipped 0.14 percent to
1,460 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
shed 0.65 percent to close at 1,683 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.9995 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)