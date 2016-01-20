NEW DELHI Jan 20 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday on profit-taking, snapping a two-day winning streak, while rapeseed eased on lack of demand and estimates of a rise in output in the country's top producing state.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 1.04 percent to 3,808 Indian rupees ($56.00) per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.15 percent lower at 4,053 rupees per 100 kg. The oilseed's output in Rajasthan state will rise more than a fifth this year, according to a government estimate.

* February soyoil futures were down 0.39 percent to 605.95 rupees per 10 kg at 1251 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract fell 0.25 percent to 3,187 rupees per 100 kg, tracking a decline in spot prices, which were weak due to thin demand.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures slipped 0.14 percent to 1,460 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract shed 0.65 percent to close at 1,683 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.9995 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)