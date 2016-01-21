NEW DELHI Jan 21 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday, tracking losses in global markets, while rapeseed ended lower on expectations of a rise in output in the country's top producing state.

* Malaysian palm oil futures stretched their losses into a second straight session to hit a four-day low, tracking weak crude and competing vegetable oil prices.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.95 percent to 3,772 rupees ($55.48) per 100 kg. Weak export demand for animal feed or meal, the by-product of oilseed crushing, also weighed on sentiment.

* The key April rapeseed contract fell 0.94 percent to 4,015 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed with the highest oil content, in Rajasthan state will rise more than a fifth this year, according to a government estimate.

* February soyoil futures were down 0.07 percent at 603 rupees per 10 kg at 1224 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract fell 0.57 percent to 3,158 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts said sugar prices would drop further.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures shed 0.27 percent to close at 1,456 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract slipped 0.12 percent to close at 1,681 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.9942 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)