NEW DELHI Jan 21 Indian soybean futures fell on
Thursday, tracking losses in global markets, while rapeseed
ended lower on expectations of a rise in output in the country's
top producing state.
* Malaysian palm oil futures stretched their losses into a
second straight session to hit a four-day low, tracking weak
crude and competing vegetable oil prices.
* The February soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.95 percent to 3,772
rupees ($55.48) per 100 kg. Weak export demand for animal feed
or meal, the by-product of oilseed crushing, also weighed on
sentiment.
* The key April rapeseed contract fell 0.94 percent
to 4,015 rupees per 100 kg.
* Production of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed with the
highest oil content, in Rajasthan state will rise more than a
fifth this year, according to a government estimate.
* February soyoil futures were down 0.07 percent at
603 rupees per 10 kg at 1224 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract fell 0.57
percent to 3,158 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts said sugar prices would drop further.
CORN, WHEAT
* February corn futures shed 0.27 percent to close
at 1,456 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
slipped 0.12 percent to close at 1,681 rupees per 100
kg.
($1 = 67.9942 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)