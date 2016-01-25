MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Monday to their lowest level in nearly nine months on prospects of bumper harvest and on rising imports of edible oils.

* Soybean dropped on sluggish export demand for soymeal, while soyoil eased on a strong rupee, which makes imports cheaper.

* The key April rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 3.6 percent down at 3,860 rupees ($56.97) per 100 kg. The contract earlier fell to as low as 3,847 rupees, the lowest since May 5, 2015.

* India's edible oil imports could rise as much as 11 percent to a record 16 million tonnes in the 2015/16 marketing year started on Nov. 1, 2015, the head of a leading trade body said in a statement.

* The February soybean contract dropped 1.4 percent to 3,746 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed in India with the highest oil content, in Rajasthan state will rise more than a fifth this year, according to a government estimate.

* February soyoil futures were down 0.24 percent at 611.15 rupees per 10 kg at 1238 GMT.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures extended last week's losses on sluggish demand and on a drop in overseas prices.

* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.85 percent at 3,146 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures shed 0.83 percent to close at 1,426 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract slipped 1.4 percent to close at 1,662 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 67.7603 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)