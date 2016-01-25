MUMBAI Jan 25 Indian rapeseed futures fell on
Monday to their lowest level in nearly nine months on prospects
of bumper harvest and on rising imports of edible oils.
* Soybean dropped on sluggish export demand for soymeal,
while soyoil eased on a strong rupee, which makes imports
cheaper.
* The key April rapeseed contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 3.6 percent down at
3,860 rupees ($56.97) per 100 kg. The contract earlier fell to
as low as 3,847 rupees, the lowest since May 5, 2015.
* India's edible oil imports could rise as much as 11
percent to a record 16 million tonnes in the 2015/16 marketing
year started on Nov. 1, 2015, the head of a leading trade body
said in a statement.
* The February soybean contract dropped 1.4 percent
to 3,746 rupees per 100 kg.
* Production of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed in India
with the highest oil content, in Rajasthan state will rise more
than a fifth this year, according to a government estimate.
* February soyoil futures were down 0.24 percent at
611.15 rupees per 10 kg at 1238 GMT.
SUGAR
* Sugar futures extended last week's losses on sluggish
demand and on a drop in overseas prices.
* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.85
percent at 3,146 rupees per 100 kg.
CORN, WHEAT
* February corn futures shed 0.83 percent to close
at 1,426 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract
slipped 1.4 percent to close at 1,662 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.7603 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)