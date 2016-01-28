NEW DELHI Jan 28 Indian soybean futures gained on Thursday and snapped two sessions of losses, tracking higher spot prices amid limited availability.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 1.75 percent to 3,785 rupees ($55.50) per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.52 percent up at 3,885 rupees per 100 kg on short-covering.

* India's mustard output is likely to rise for the first time in three years and top producing Rajasthan state could grow 3.5 million tonnes of the winter oilseed this season. Mustard is also loosely referred to as rapeseed by the government.

* February soyoil futures were 0.62 percent higher at 615.90 rupees per 10 kg at 1324 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.89 percent higher at 3,160 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts said sugar fundamentals remained bullish.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures closed 0.64 percent up at 1,424 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract edged up 0.24 percent to 1,663 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.2033 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)