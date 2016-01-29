MUMBAI Jan 29 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Friday to their lowest level in nine months on prospects of a bumper harvest, and on rising imports of edible oils.

* Soyoil futures eased on a stronger rupee and a drop in overseas palm oil prices, while soybeans dropped on sluggish export demand for soymeal.

* The rupee jumped on Friday. A stronger rupee makes imports of edible oils cheaper and also trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The key April rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.4 percent down at 3,829 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, it fell to as low as 3,802 rupees, the lowest since April 30, 2015.

* India's edible oil imports could rise as much as 11 percent to a record 16 million tonnes in the 2015/16 marketing year that started on Nov. 1, 2015, the head of a leading trade body said in a statement.

* The February soybean contract dropped 1.6 percent to 3,726 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed in India with the highest oil content, in Rajasthan state will rise more than a fifth this year, according to a government estimate.

* February soyoil futures were down 0.58 percent at 612.05 rupees per 10 kg at 1315 GMT.

SUGAR

* Sugar futures extended gains on concerns over production as the first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades hit cane plantation in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.

* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.73 percent at 3,172 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures shed 0.3 percent to close at 1,420 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract slipped 0.42 percent to close at 1,656 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)