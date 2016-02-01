NEW DELHI Feb 1 Indian rapeseed futures closed marginally higher on Monday due to short-covering, after falling to a nine-month low earlier in the session on expectations of a bumper crop.

* The key April rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 0.13 percent higher at 3,834 rupees ($56.50) per 100 kg. Earlier in the session, it fell to a low of 3,787 rupees, its lowest level since April 29, 2015.

* India's mustard output is seen rising for the first time in three years and top producing Rajasthan state could grow 3.5 million tonnes of the winter oilseed this season.

* The February soybean contract gained 0.70 percent to close at 3,752 rupees per 100 kg. Traders said short-covering supported prices.

* February soyoil futures were 0.62 percent higher at 615.75 rupees per 10 kg at 1235 GMT due to lower supplies.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.09 percent at 3,161 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures surged more than 7 percent in January on concerns over production as the second consecutive year of drought hit cane plantations in the top producing western state of Maharashtra.

CORN, WHEAT

February corn futures fell 1.06 percent to 1,405 rupees per 100 kg on higher imports and lower buying, while the February wheat contract dropped 1.21 percent to 1,636 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.8617 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)