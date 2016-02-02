NEW DELHI Feb 2 Indian soybean futures rose on buying from millers on Tuesday amid lean supplies while rapeseed ended higher on waning stocks.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 1.12 percent to close at 3,794 rupees ($55.82) per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.52 percent up at 3,854 rupees per 100 kg.

* February soyoil futures were 0.53 percent higher at 618.60 rupees per 10 kg at 1310 GMT, tracking gains in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 1.08 percent lower at 3,121 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders who stocked up sugar before the hike in cess would now offload it in the market, boosting supplies, due to which prices were lower, analysts said.

CORN, WHEAT

February corn futures fell 1.07 percent to 1,390 rupees per 100 kg on higher imports and lower buying, while the February wheat contract dropped 1.16 percent to 1,617 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.9657 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)